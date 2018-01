Jay-Z Discussed Fighting For His Marriage To Beyonce’ On ‘The Van Jones Show’

When Beyonce’ released Lemonade, our heads were spinning as she revealed that she was cheated on by Jay -Z. When he confirmed it on his 4:44 album, fans were in more shock that he could actually be unfaithful to “the baddest chick in the game.”

Jigga Man was the first guest on CNN’s The Van Jones Show and spoke about how he was able to save his marriage.

Source MadameNoire

CLICK HERE AND READ MORE

Also On 100.3: