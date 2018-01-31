Features
Home > Features

Watch: Tinashe Talks About Her Upcoming Album And Collaborating With Offset

'Joyride' is coming sooner than you think

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
US-GRAMMY-SHOW-MUSIC-PRETELECAST-ARRIVALS

Source: MARK RALSTON / Getty

For fans of Tinashe–and anyone else who has been following her career for the past few years–it seems like she’s been teasing her upcoming album Joyride for as long as Dr. Dre has been talking about working on Detox. Now that actual music from the album have been released, including her new single “No Drama” featuring Migos’ Offset, it seems like the project is finally on the way!

Tinashe sat down with MTV to talk about the evolution of Joyride and all of the changes it’s taken on since she initially started working on it years ago. Because the collection has been in the performer’s possession for so long, it makes sense that she thinks about it like her baby and is having a hard time letting go–but that is going to happen very soon, according to the star.

Peep the whole interview with Tinashe down below to hear her dish on the ever-changing Joyride.

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Watch: Tinashe Talks About Her Upcoming Album And Collaborating With Offset

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 3 weeks ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 3 weeks ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 3 weeks ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 4 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 5 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 5 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 7 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 7 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 7 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 10 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 10 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 11 months ago
03.20.17
Photos