Black Members of Congress Protest by Wearing Kente Cloth

On Tuesday January 30th most of the nation was in front of their television, patiently waiting for the State Of The Union Address to hear what Donald Trump would say next. As the cameras panned the room you probably noticed black members of Congress in the crowd wearing Kente cloth. Well, it turns out that it was coordinated and done as a silent protest to Mr. Trump’s comments about African and Carribean countries.

According to sources at TheGrio.com Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) said, “ The whole idea was to show support for Africa, particularly after the President called Africa and Haiti s-holes”. She also said, “We Thought it would be important for us to demonstrate our support in some way.” For the full story click here…

Also On 100.3: