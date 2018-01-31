Over It: The Congressional Black Caucus’ Shadiest Moments At Trump’s SOTU

On Tuesday, Donald Trump gave his State of the Union address to Congress and it was filled with savage meme-worthy moments.
All of the shade was courtesy of the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) who was already over Trump from the start. This past week, 45 has been bragging about how Black unemployment rates are down under his presidency. The CBC shut that down real quick, letting it be known that Obama probably had more to do with the lowering rates.
Next, the CBC arranged a well executed wardrobe coordination where they wore West African kente cloth. This was a way to protest Trump’s “sh*thole country” remarks about Haiti and parts of Africa.
Many of our members attended the #SOTU to stare racism in the face. Both those who attended & those who didn't wore Kente cloth to protest @realDonaldTrump’s "shithole" comments about #Africa & #Haiti & to stand in solidarity w/ Africans & people of African descent worldwide. pic.twitter.com/YodkFhnTKp