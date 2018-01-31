Ye Old Playa: Quincy Jones Got Him 22 Girlfriends, And They Know About Each Other

Music legend Quincy Jones is still living his life like it’s golden at the ripe old age of 84.

In a recent interview with GQ, the father of 7 revealed he still feels young in his latter years. “I feel like a child, man,” he said. “I’m just starting.”

The producer keeps his mojo going by undergoing special treatments at an exclusive hospital in Stockholm, Sweden six days a year and keeps his stamina high by dating 22 different women around the world.

“Cape Town. Cairo. Stockholm – she’s coming in next week. Brazil – Belo Horizonte, São Paulo, and Rio. Shanghai – got a great girl over there from Shanghai, man. Cairo, whew,” he enthusiastically told the site. Talk about different area codes.

But the mogul insisted he is honest in his pursuits.

“Yeah, I don’t lie,” he said. “And it’s amazing – women get it, man. Don’t you ever forget they’re 13 years smarter than we are. Don’t you ever forget it.”

Jones had to compromise with his daughters who insisted he don’t date women younger than him, but the 84-year-old settled on dating women ranging from 28-42.

Source: GQ

