RIP: Ex NBA Player Rasaul Butler Killed In Car Crash

Posted 3 hours ago
Rasual Butler & Leah All Def Digital Comedy Live

According To TMZ:

Ex-NBA player Rasual Butler and his wife — a singer who appeared on “American Idol” — were both killed in a single car crash in Studio City, CA early Wednesday morning, TMZ Sports has learned. 

38-year-old Butler — who was drafted by the Miami Heat in 2002 — lost control of his Range Rover around 2 AM, struck a parking meter and slammed into a wall. The car flipped. 

Officers believe the car was speeding before it lost control.

Butler had a long NBA career after an impressive run at La Salle. He played professionally for the Miami Heat, New Orleans Hornets, Los Angeles Clippers, Chicago Bulls, Toronto Raptors, Indiana Pacers, Washington Wizards and San Antonio Spurs. He was born in Philadelphia, and raised in the Point Breeze area of South Philadelphia.

College Career:

Butler played his college career with the La Salle Explorers. He became the sixth Explorer to score over 2,000 points, and at the time of his induction into the La Salle University Hall of Athletes, he ranked fourth among the Explorer’s all-time scorers (2,125). He was named to First Team All-Atlantic 10 (2001, 2002) and was selected to the Verizon Atlantic 10 Men’s Basketball Championship All-Tournament team in 2002. He was inducted into the La Salle Hall of Athletes in 2008.

Ambulance hurrying through city streets

Prayers and condolences going to the family of Rasaul Butler and his wife LEah Butler who were killed Wednesday morning in a car crash.

 

