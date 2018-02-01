Black Conservative Gets Put In His Place On Fox News For Mentioning Trump’s Porn Star Jump Off

Photo by

National
Home > National

Black Conservative Gets Put In His Place On Fox News For Mentioning Trump’s Porn Star Jump Off

Juan Williams got shut down on live television.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 3 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

If you are on Fox News, you must always be a mouthpiece for our racist President. Juan Williams, a  Black conservative who even defended Clarence Thomas when he was accused of sexually harassing Anita Hill, learned  this the hard way.

On Fox News with Jesse Watters, Juan Williams talked about Trump’s upcoming State of the Union speech, which aired last night, “I’m just overwhelmed by the winning,” Williams said sarcastically. “It’s been so much winning. So, when I look at the numbers, it’s just so overwhelming. I am thrilled, Jesse, because I understand as his guest he’ll have like Stormy Daniels maybe or how about [accused sexual predator and former RNC treasurer] Steve Wynn.”

Watters’ head almost exploded, saying, “Cheap shot,” clearly putting Juan in his place.  Watters quickly scrambled to change the subject as Juan cowered. Watch the uncomfortable exchange below:

Juan Williams is a registered Democratic but is also a conservative. He was fired from NPR in 2010 after saying  he gets “nervous” when he sees “people who are in Muslim garb” on airplanes — days later, he was hired at Fox News. Juan also tried to write some revisionist history, claiming that Thurgood Marshall was a conservative. Also, he frequently praises Black Republicans.

Juan was accused of sexual harassment in 1992 — maybe that is why he loves Clarence Thomas.

Juan proves even so-called Democrats can be in the sunken place.

SOURCE:

Charlottesville Hero Pushed Fiancée Out Of The Way Of Deranged Terrorist

WATCH: White Supremacist Charlottesville Rally Organizer Flees From Counterprotesters

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Black Conservative Gets Put In His Place On Fox News For Mentioning Trump’s Porn Star Jump Off

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 4 weeks ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 4 weeks ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 4 weeks ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 4 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 5 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 5 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 7 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 7 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 7 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 10 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 11 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 11 months ago
03.20.17
Photos