Beyoncé Saves Someone From A Fight With A Selfie

A picture is worth 1,000 words, but a selfie with Beyoncé might save you from catching hands.
Tiffany Haddish had a phenomenal 2017, but right around Christmas there was an incident that would have killed her holiday vibe had it not been for Queen B. Tiffany shared what happened with Vulture.com.
“Okay, so what had happened was, something had went down with somebody at the party, right,” Tiffany started. “I’m not at liberty to say what had went down at the party, but Beyoncé was just telling me to have a good time. And I was like, ‘No, I’m gonna end up fighting this b*tch!’”
Beyoncé kept trying to intervene, but Tiffany told her that only one thing would fix the situation. Tiffany shared, “She was like, ‘No, have fun, Tiffany,’ and I said, ‘I’m only going to have fun if you take a selfie with me.’”
Beyoncé obliged and came in for a cozy pic. Then, like only a good girlfriend will do, she had to let Tiffany know that she was allot about to be exposed.
“She buried her face in my wig,” Tiffany recalled. “We took the picture and I was like, ‘Is my wig slipping?’ And she was like, ‘Mmm-hmm.’”
Wig slippage aside, the most memorable part of the encounter for Tiffany is that Beyonce knew her.
“She knew who I was!” the Girls Trip star exclaimed. “She came up to me and was like, ‘I think you are so funny, Tiffany Haddish.’ I was like, ‘What? You know me?!’ She said, ‘I’m Beyoncé.’ ‘I KNOW!’”
Check out the shot that saved the day below.
