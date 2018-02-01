Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Beyoncé Saves Someone From A Fight With A Selfie

Tiffany Haddish is always good for a story, and you'll want to read this one!

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
TIDAL X: Brooklyn - Arrivals

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

A picture is worth 1,000 words, but a selfie with Beyoncé might save you from catching hands.
Tiffany Haddish had a phenomenal 2017, but right around Christmas there was an incident that would have killed her holiday vibe had it not been for Queen B. Tiffany shared what happened with Vulture.com.
“Okay, so what had happened was, something had went down with somebody at the party, right,” Tiffany started. “I’m not at liberty to say what had went down at the party, but Beyoncé was just telling me to have a good time. And I was like, ‘No, I’m gonna end up fighting this b*tch!’”
Beyoncé kept trying to intervene, but Tiffany told her that only one thing would fix the situation. Tiffany shared, “She was like, ‘No, have fun, Tiffany,’ and I said, ‘I’m only going to have fun if you take a selfie with me.’”
Beyoncé obliged and came in for a cozy pic. Then, like only a good girlfriend will do, she had to let Tiffany know that she was allot about to be exposed.
“She buried her face in my wig,” Tiffany recalled. “We took the picture and I was like, ‘Is my wig slipping?’ And she was like, ‘Mmm-hmm.’”
Wig slippage aside, the most memorable part of the encounter for Tiffany is that Beyonce knew her.
“She knew who I was!” the Girls Trip star exclaimed. “She came up to me and was like, ‘I think you are so funny, Tiffany Haddish.’ I was like, ‘What? You know me?!’ She said, ‘I’m Beyoncé.’ ‘I KNOW!’”
Check out the shot that saved the day below.
RELATED STORIES:
 
 
 

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Beyoncé Saves Someone From A Fight With A Selfie

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 4 weeks ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 4 weeks ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 4 weeks ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 4 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 5 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 5 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 7 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 7 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 7 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 10 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 11 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 11 months ago
03.20.17
Photos