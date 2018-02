WTFasho LEBRON JAMES: Could Move To Golden State

There’s talk around the NBA that LeBron James could be taking his talents to the Bay Area.

The Cleveland Cavs star has a $35.6 million player option after this season which he is expected to decline, making him a free agent again. He can always re-sign with the Cavs, who are currently in third place in the Eastern Conference and have had some struggles. Sources around the league, however, say that the Golden State Warriors could make themselves an attractive home for King James. The defending champs could free up some salary to make room for the addition of LeBron if he wishes to leave Cleveland again.

LeBron is still about four or five months away from making a decision about his future. (ESPN)

Fasho Thoughts:

LeBron’s sour relationship with Cavs owner Dan Gilbert could influence his decision to leave.

could influence his decision to leave. Could you imagine LeBron leaving Cleveland again? That poor city would be devastated.

Of course he’d like to go to the Warriors. They’re the best team in the league.

Hasn’t he won enough? There’s nothing left to prove. He should stay in Cleveland.

Also On 100.3: