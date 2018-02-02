Features
Home > Features

Get Ready: Uber Bikes Are On The Horizon

The company tests out an alternative way of traveling.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 3 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
Bikes for rent in Paris

Source: Photography taken by Mario Gutiérrez. / Getty

Uber is definitely an app that’s transformed how we think about transportation. It was only a matter of time before a car service would add bike services to their model.

Uber announced a bike pilot program in San Francisco on Wednesday after partnering with New York-based bike sharing company Jump.

These aren’t your average bikes either.

According to The Verge, they will have electronic pedal assistance that’ll give you an extra boost when going up tough hills. You can book the bike directly from the Uber app and find a Jump bike near you.

The bikes are also station free. Instead of dropping them off at a station, they’ll come with a built-in locking mechanism which you have to activate at a public bike rack when finished.

The Uber Bike will undergo a nine month trial, but if all goes well, the 250 bikes in San Francisco could result in more bikes across the country. Until then, you can sign up on the waitlist if you’re ready to put the pedal to the metal in San Francisco!

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Get Ready: Uber Bikes Are On The Horizon

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 4 weeks ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 4 weeks ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 4 weeks ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 4 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 5 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 5 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 7 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 7 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 7 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 10 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 11 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 11 months ago
03.20.17
Photos