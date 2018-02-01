Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Dismissed: Oprah Winfrey Drops Russell Simmons From Advice Book Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

The music mogul's words were dropped from the book as he faces sexual assault allegations from numerous women.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 4 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
Premiere Of Screen Gems' 'The Perfect Guy' - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Music mogul Russell Simmons’ written advice has been dropped from Oprah Winfrey’s ‘The Wisdom Of Sundays’ book, The NY Times reports.

The spiritual advice book, that features guests from Oprah’s OWN show ‘Super Soul Sunday,’ featured the words of Simmons among other well known speakers and leaders.

The New York Times reached out to the book’s publisher, who confirmed the “decision to remove the pages was made jointly by Ms. Winfrey and the publisher, but declined to say when they made that choice,” according to the publication.

We previously reported, over a dozen women have accused Russell Simmons of rape and sexual misconduct in the last couple of months as the #MeToo movement continues to motivate victims to come forward.

Ms. Winfrey declared ‘Times Up’ in solidarity with the movement during her empowering acceptance speech for the Cecil B. DeMille award at the Golden Globes.

Since the allegations were brought up against Simmons, the producer has removed himself from business properties he was associated with.

The 60-year-old maintains his innocence, declaring “not me” on a now deleted Instagram post.

 

SOURCE: NY TIMES

 

RELATED LINKS

Kimora Lee Defends Russell Simmons: “These Allegations Against Him Are Nothing Like The Person I Have Known”

Ming Lee Simmons Is As Gorgeous As Mommy Kimora In Stunning Prom Photo

Kimora Lee Simmons’ 3rd Husband May Be Involved In Billion Dollar Money Laundering Scandal

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Dismissed: Oprah Winfrey Drops Russell Simmons From Advice Book Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 4 weeks ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 4 weeks ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 4 weeks ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 4 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 5 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 5 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 7 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 7 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 7 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 10 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 11 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 11 months ago
03.20.17
Photos