Atlanta Mom Gets 15 Years In Prison For Hot Car Death Of Daughter

An Atlanta mother was finally sentenced earlier this week for the death of her young daughter that she left inside of a hot car in June of 2017.
In the summer of 2017, Dijanelle Fowler left her one-year-old daughter Skylar Fowler inside of a hot car while she went inside a local Atlanta hair salon to get her hair done. After pleading guilty to second-degree murder, as well as testimony that Fowler was neglectful, she was officially sentenced to 15 years in prison, per local Atlanta ABC-affiliate WSB-TV.
Via WSB-TV:
Dijanelle Fowler broke down in a DeKalb County court Wednesday as she pleaded guilty to 2nd degree murder. “God blessed me to have a little girl, and that little girl became my everything,” Fowler told the judge. The 25-year-old began to sob as she told the judge about her regrets from the day Sklylar Fowler died.
Fowler left the child in the back of her car for more than 5 hours while she was at a hair appointment at this Tucker salon in June 2017. The judge said she believed Fowler was a good mother who made a horrible mistake. “This has been indicted as gross negligence. The state has never said this was an intentional killing,” said Judge Linda Hunter
But the baby’s father, Louis Williams, gave a different story. He told the court Fowler was a bad mom, who refused to take responsibility for the crime.
After her sentencing, Fowler wanted the judge and the family of her late daughter Skylar’s father to know that her actions were not intentional. “If I could trade my life right now to have her here, even just for a day, I would,” Fowler said. “And any person inside or outside this courtroom that tries to deny the love I had for my daughter did not know me and did not know the relationship that I had with her.”
Check out today’s Top Stories here:
‘Black Panther’ Pre-Sales Topping All Previous Superhero Movies
Ex-NBA Player Rasual Butler And Wife, Singer Leah LaBelle, Killed In Car Crash
Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
37 photos Launch gallery
1.
Source:Radio One
1 of 37
2. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
2 of 37
3. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
3 of 37
4. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
4 of 37
5. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
5 of 37
6. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
6 of 37
7. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
7 of 37
8. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
8 of 37
9. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
9 of 37
10. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
10 of 37
11. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
11 of 37
12. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
12 of 37
13. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
13 of 37
14. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
14 of 37
15. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
15 of 37
16. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
16 of 37
17. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
17 of 37
18. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
18 of 37
19. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
19 of 37
20. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
20 of 37
21. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
21 of 37
22. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
22 of 37
23.
Source:Radio One
23 of 37
24. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
24 of 37
25. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
25 of 37
26. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
26 of 37
27. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
27 of 37
28. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
28 of 37
29. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
29 of 37
30. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
30 of 37
31. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
31 of 37
32. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
32 of 37
33. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
33 of 37
34. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
34 of 37
35. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
35 of 37
36. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
36 of 37
37. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
37 of 37