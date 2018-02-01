Atlanta Mom Gets 15 Years In Prison For Hot Car Death Of Daughter

Atlanta Mom Gets 15 Years In Prison For Hot Car Death Of Daughter

Little Skylar Fowler was only 1-year-old when she died in June 2017.

Written By: Danielle Jennings

Posted 8 hours ago
An Atlanta mother was finally sentenced earlier this week for the death of her young daughter that she left inside of a hot car in June of 2017.

In the summer of 2017, Dijanelle Fowler left her one-year-old daughter Skylar Fowler inside of a hot car while she went inside a local Atlanta hair salon to get her hair done. After pleading guilty to second-degree murder, as well as testimony that Fowler was neglectful, she was officially sentenced to 15 years in prison, per local Atlanta ABC-affiliate WSB-TV.

Dijanelle Fowler broke down in a DeKalb County court Wednesday as she pleaded guilty to 2nd degree murder. “God blessed me to have a little girl, and that little girl became my everything,” Fowler told the judge. The 25-year-old began to sob as she told the judge about her regrets from the day Sklylar Fowler died.

Fowler left the child in the back of her car for more than 5 hours while she was at a hair appointment at this Tucker salon in June 2017. The judge said she believed Fowler was a good mother who made a horrible mistake. “This has been indicted as gross negligence. The state has never said this was an intentional killing,” said Judge Linda Hunter

But the baby’s father, Louis Williams, gave a different story. He told the court Fowler was a bad mom, who refused to take responsibility for the crime.

After her sentencing, Fowler wanted the judge and the family of her late daughter Skylar’s father to know that her actions were not intentional. “If I could trade my life right now to have her here, even just for a day, I would,” Fowler said. “And any person inside or outside this courtroom that tries to deny the love I had for my daughter did not know me and did not know the relationship that I had with her.”

 

Photos