Angela Rye Encourges The Responsible & Constructive Use Of Platforms

Journalist and broadcaster Angela Rye aired her new show no BET called Angela Rye’s State of The Union and featured Congresswoman Maxine Waters as the one to give the response to the Presidents speech. Many people were happy with the broadcast which caused great conversation about change.

“So the feed back has been wonderful. I don’t know if I’m more excited about all the great compliments or by the fact that people are really talking about getting engaged and asking questions. Obviously it’s the latter but I still like the compliments,” explained Rye.

Using her platform to motivate and educated people has been an important job to Rye. “To me being able to use platforms, Russ you’ve been doing this for so long, you know exactly what I’m talking about,” expressed Rye. “If we don’t use our platforms responsibly and constructively then we have failed our people.”

