Bo Derek’s Response To Kim Kardashian’s Braids May Or May Not Surprise You

Folks are still pissed that Kim Kardashian credited her cornrows to fellow White woman, Bo Derek.

Girl who is Bo Derek — mother of moms (@egyptique) January 29, 2018

Kim K calling her cornrows "Bo Derek" braids is just as, if not more infuriating as when I wore my name plate necklace to work and someone called it a "Carrie Bradshaw" necklace. — freddie ransome (@Ransome_Note) January 29, 2018

But how does Bo feel about Kim (a.k.a. Bo West) rocking the classic African hairstyle?

Hey! It’s just a hairstyle that I wore in the movie “10” @KimKardashian calls it the Bo Derek because she copied my pattern of braids. I copied it from Ann-Margret’s backup singer from her Vegas Sho. And we all copied Queen Nofretari. I hope Her Royal Highness is flattered. pic.twitter.com/UuQkh8VKOi — Bo Derek (@boderek) January 31, 2018

But here’s why some people are still pissed at both women:

They are called Fulani braids or some may even say corn rows. You could of called them either one but you called them "Bo derek" giving credit to a white woman for a black style knowing you already catch heat for culture vulturing. #KimKardashian #culturalvul pic.twitter.com/aIF4NzJ9rw — Roses🌷 (@Teenagenature) January 29, 2018

Do you agree with Derek’s response? Hit the flip for more on the controversy.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On 100.3: