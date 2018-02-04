Stephen and Ayesha Curry Expecting Baby!

2 reads Leave a comment
Congrats to The Curry’s who are going from a family of 4 to a family of 5!
Ayesha announced on her Instagram page that she is expecting. This will be the third child for the couple. They have two other daughters so we are hoping for a little boy this time!
