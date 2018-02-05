Feature Story
Tamar Braxton Is A Pixie Cut Queen On The Latest Cover Of Upscale Magazine

New year, new 'do, new outlook on life. Tamar, we see you!

Written By: HelloBeautiful Staff

Posted 4 hours ago
Tamar Braxton quietly returned to Instagram in 2018, but it was her Thursday night post that made major waves.

The singer and reality star debuted a new ‘do as the cover model for the March 2018 issue of Upscale Magazine.

Matthew 17:20 🐦

A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on

Braxton captioned the photo, “Matthew 17:20,” which refers to having the faith of a mustard seed. Celebrity hairstylist and Bravo star, Derek J, created the look.

“For Tamar’s look today, we wanted to go to a total opposite of what she’s been. You know she’s been long, blonde, so we really wanted to take it to a fresh, new start. So–cut it all off, make it short, take it Black and that’s what we got,” he said in a behind the scenes video posted on Tamar’s fan site, TamarPosts.

The singer and reality star deleted her account in December after alleging her estranged husband Vincent Herbert, had fathered another child with a woman outside of their marriage. Braxton also alleged that Herbert also had dealings with reality star Laura Govan–to which Govan vehemently denied.

Braxton and Herbert have vowed to put the drama aside and keep the peace for their four-year-old son Logan.

Now that she’s back we can’t wait to see what’s in store. New music perhaps?

Photos