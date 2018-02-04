Curry With The Shot, Boy! Ayesha & Steph Announce Pregnancy #3

Photo by

Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Curry With The Shot, Boy! Ayesha & Steph Announce Pregnancy #3

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
4 reads
Leave a comment

Congrats go out to Ayesha and Steph Curry who have announced that they are pregnant with baby number 3!

We all know Steph can shoot on the court…but clearly, he is winning at home as well. The couple has two beautiful daughters, Riley (3) and Ryan (2), who the world are already obsessed with. If you don’t remember, Riley went viral a few years back when she invited herself to her daddy’s post-game press conference and totally stole the spotlight (see below).

We will be keeping up with the Curry’s as they prepare for Baby Curry #3 (hopefully it’s a boy!).

Every Time Steph Curry’s Daughter Riley Stole The Spotlight

49 photos Launch gallery

Every Time Steph Curry’s Daughter Riley Stole The Spotlight

Continue reading Every Time Steph Curry’s Daughter Riley Stole The Spotlight

Every Time Steph Curry’s Daughter Riley Stole The Spotlight

 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 4 weeks ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 4 weeks ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 4 weeks ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 4 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 5 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 5 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 7 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 7 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 7 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 10 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 11 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 11 months ago
03.20.17
Photos