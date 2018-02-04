Curry With The Shot, Boy! Ayesha & Steph Announce Pregnancy #3

Congrats go out to Ayesha and Steph Curry who have announced that they are pregnant with baby number 3!

We all know Steph can shoot on the court…but clearly, he is winning at home as well. The couple has two beautiful daughters, Riley (3) and Ryan (2), who the world are already obsessed with. If you don’t remember, Riley went viral a few years back when she invited herself to her daddy’s post-game press conference and totally stole the spotlight (see below).

We will be keeping up with the Curry’s as they prepare for Baby Curry #3 (hopefully it’s a boy!).