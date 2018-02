Russ Parr’s Public Service: Are You Inflexible In Dating?

It’s time for another public service from Russ and this time he asks if you’re inflexible in dating? Specifically the ladies, Russ believes women have men drive to them to pick them up. Or do you deny every date idea that your date suggest? Any of these sound like you?

