Father of Larry Nassar Victims Goes After Doctor During Sentencing

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) –

Trial has resumed after an angry father lunged at former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar at the start of court Friday.

The man, who is the father of three victims assaulted by the disgraced sports doctor, was tackled and restrained by deputies.

Court adjourned temporarily and reconvened after order was restored.

Nassar is being sentenced on three counts of criminal sexual abuse an Eaton County, MI, courtroom. It is his third and final sentencing hearing.

 

