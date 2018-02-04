U.S. Navy Celebrates African-American Sailors During Black History Month

Photo by

National
Home > National

U.S. Navy Celebrates African-American Sailors During Black History Month

“Those serving today owe our success to the veterans who transformed our Navy into a more diverse force,” says Rear Adm. John Fuller.

Written By: NewsOne Staff

Posted 2 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

In honor of Black History Month, the Navy is shining a light on African-American sailors and civilians who have put their lives on the line to fight for our country, the Navy reported.

The month-long celebration—dubbed “African Americans in Times of War”—focuses on the journeys of Black people who served in there military throughout history; dating from the Revolutionary War to 21st-century battles.

READ MORE: Black Soldiers’ Stories Celebrated At The National Museum of African American History and Culture

“We should celebrate our unique backgrounds because each Sailor brings something different to the fight and this makes us a stronger, more lethal team,” Rear Adm. John Fuller, commander of the Carl Vinson Strike Group, said in a statement released Thursday. “Those serving today owe our success to the veterans who transformed our Navy into a more diverse force.”

According to the Navy, African-Americans account for nearly 17 percent of the sailor population. There are more than 58,000 Black people who are enlisted and 5,000 who serve as officers. There are several African-Americans who hold high-powered roles in the Navy.

READ MORE: Proposal For Black Confederate Soldiers Monument Fuels A Myth

The Navy has launched several outreach initiatives that are specifically designed for the Black community. Through the creation of youth development programs, the Navy has been exposing youngsters from diverse backgrounds to careers in STEM and has partnered with several HBCUs, the National Society of Black Engineers, and other organizations and institutions to develop programs that provide support for African-Americans who have served.

The narratives of African-Americans who have served in the military throughout history are coming to the forefront. In efforts to shed a light on the unsung stories of Black veterans, the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C., created an exhibition that details the sacrifices that these individuals made for our country.

SEE ALSO:

Black Lives Matter Warns Of ‘Deadliest’ Police In Minnesota

Florida’s Black Voting Strength To Get An Unlikely Boost From Felons

 

King, Abernathy, & Wyatt In Montgomery

In Memoriam: Notable Deaths In 2018

5 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Notable Deaths In 2018

Continue reading In Memoriam: Notable Deaths In 2018

In Memoriam: Notable Deaths In 2018

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities we lost in 2018.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 4 weeks ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 4 weeks ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 4 weeks ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 4 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 5 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 5 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 7 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 7 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 7 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 10 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 11 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 11 months ago
03.20.17
Photos