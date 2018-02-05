Sandra Bland Museum Exhibit Is Latest To Use Art To Honor Police Deaths Of Unarmed Black People

Photo by

National
Home > National

Sandra Bland Museum Exhibit Is Latest To Use Art To Honor Police Deaths Of Unarmed Black People

Art helps express the pain and anger of Losing Black lives to the police.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 4 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

A new museum exhibit honoring Sandra Bland has gone on display in Texas just in time for Black History Month. The Houston Museum of African-American Culture’s exhibit, which opened Saturday, celebrates the life of the woman who was found dead in a Texas jail cell three days after a controversial police traffic stop in 2015.

SEE ALSO: Sandra Bland’s Family Settles Wrongful Death Suit For $1.9 Million

The exhibit, which tells Bland’s story partly through photographs, is like a walk through time for Geneva Reed-Veal, Bland’s mother, according to KTRK-TV. “You come out of this room and have a mix of happiness and sadness at the same time,” she said. “People seeing this exhibit should say to themselves hold on, I’m going to think a little differently about the way I do things — with my interactions with everyone but more so police officers.”

A central piece of the exhibit is a makeshift car to watch the video of the traffic stop that escalated to an arrest. “We hope this exhibition will bring our multicultural audience to a better understanding of the fear African Americans have toward encounters with the police,” John Guess, the museum’s CEO who also curated the exhibit, told Houston Style Magazine.

Art is an effective medium to express the pain, anger and resolve to end police violence against innocent Black lives. Here are some other examples of how art has been used for those purposes.

Trayvon Martin

This is from Rudy Shepherd’s We Are All Trayvon Martin collection.

Tamir Rice

The gazebo in a Cleveland playground where a cop shot 12-year-old Tamir within seconds was dismantled and reassemble for display at the Stoney Island Arts Bank in Chicago.

 

Alton Sterling

Artists painted murals to honor Sterling, who was fatally shot by police in Baton Rouge.

Philando Castile

A painting of Castile by Henry Taylor was on exhibit at the Whitney Museum for an extended period. It captured the moment when a Minnesota officer shot Castile during a traffic stop.

SEE ALSO:

Racist Facebook Group Is Trying To Destroy ‘Black Panther’ And They Will Fail

Trump’s Lies Matter: Voter Fraud Claims Are A Precursor To Massive Voter Suppression

Mike Brown

41 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

41 photos Launch gallery

41 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

Continue reading 41 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

41 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 4 weeks ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 4 weeks ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 4 weeks ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 4 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 5 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 5 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 7 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 7 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 7 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 10 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 11 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 11 months ago
03.20.17
Photos