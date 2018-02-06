Feature Story
Sneakerheads Were Triggered By This Picture Of Justin Timberlake Creasing His Jordans

Well, he is rich enough to just buy another pair...

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 4 hours ago
1 reads
Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

While his whole camouflage ensemble was being crucified throughout Super Bowl night, the biggest offense by Justin Timberlake on Sunday was undoubtedly the treatment of his sneakers. The halftime performer uploaded a photo of him tying his laces while getting ready to hit the stage for his big night, and while many might not have seen anything wrong with it, everybody who knows anything about sneakers was completely turned off by the travesty they saw.

⚠️ Two minute warning. ⚠️ @jumpman23 #SBLII

A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on

Following Timberlake’s halftime performance, the first collaboration from the singer and Tinker Hatfield–who has designed many of the world’s most popular Nike sneakers throughout the year–was released on Nike’s SNKRS app. The Nike Air Jordan 3 JTH is now reselling for thousands of dollars online, but that doesn’t forgive what people were saying about JT’s poor Jordan etiquette.

While his actual performance got some mixed reviews, pretty much everyone agrees that Justin Timberlake needs to take better care of his Jordans. So if you didn’t know it was a crime to crease your sneakers, consider this your warning.

