HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Are You Feeling Cardi B.’s Super Bowl Style?

Written By: Hello Beautiful Staff

Posted 4 hours ago
2 reads
Cardi B. attended Maxim’s Super Bowl party in Minneapolis, Minnesota sponsored by Blu.

The 2018 Maxim Party Co-Sponsored By blu

Source: Daniel Boczarski / Getty

The Grammy-nominated singer wore a trench coat and boots outfit to the event. She arrived with fiance Offset. The singer, consistently being photographed wearing high fashion looks, has been quite vocal about loving affordable brands as well, particularly, Fashion Nova.

The 2018 Maxim Party Co-Sponsored By blu

Source: Daniel Boczarski / Getty

The Bronx native wore a royal blue $49.99 Fashion Nova ‘If Looks Could Kill’ Jacket as a dress and paired the look with $950.00 Balenciaga patent leather logo booties. She sported a 90’s style gold link chain around her neck.

The 2018 Maxim Party Co-Sponsored By blu

Source: Daniel Boczarski / Getty

Cardi B. wore her hair in a high braided fun and served some serious baby hairs. She wore white nails bedazzled with jewels and gave us a neutral makeup look with soft pink and gold eyes and a glossy nude lip.

The 2018 Maxim Party Co-Sponsored By blu

Source: Daniel Boczarski / Getty

Cardi B. performed at the event with Migos.

Beauties, what do you think of Cardi’s look? Is it HAUTE or NAUGHT? Tell us in the comment section.

Photos