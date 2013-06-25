8 Resort-Ready Trends You Have To Try Today [PHOTOS]

Remember when resort wear was a style of clothing for warm climate travels during the Christmas and post New Year’s Eve season? Jet setters took off in their caftans, breathable cottons and straw hats to hit the safari and headed to the leisure destinations of Cancun and Dubai. Well times have certainly changed.

Working girls are clocking year round work schedules and set vaca times whenever they can, which varies year to year. Sometimes the travels happen during the holidays and other times we gotta squeeze it in wherever we can. And what about these crazy climate changes? Their influence has made its way into the fashion cycle as well. So with the weather being so unpredictable, consumers need their wardrobe to be flexible as well. We may want to go to a cold destination during the holidays to actually see some snow because climate control has turned Chicago 60 degrees on Thanksgiving.

This type of fashion flexibility was apparent throughout the Resort 2014 collections. Designers showcased everything from fur shrugs to swimsuits. The message was clear “we got you no matter where you go on vaca and if you can’t afford to vaca we’ll make you look like you do!” I pulled together the trends I found most fitting for the girl who has a life! We work, we play, we love, we do it all and we want fashion that shows our limitless ambitions.

The black and white trends are in abundance for Resort 2014. Chloe had that cool vibe, Escada was money chic and DKNY was sporty edge all in black and white. The beauty of black and white is that it can be worn as is or paired with bright colors for fun. Add neon shoes to your black and white ensemble or red for maximum “look at me” statement.

Whites were in volume throughout the designer presentations. Barbara Bui was on an octane white high, Cushnie Et Ochs was sleek for the slender sisters and Lanvin was boldly luxurious in white. The looks are tailored and sharp which means you will be wearing white before and memorial with ease!

The safari looks where functional and stylish for girls that travel for work. You can bring a little adventure with you! If you are not already on BCBG please get on! The looks are fantastic for both play and work. Gucci gives you aspiration with ultra lux separates you will be wearing over and over again.

For my 5th avenue ladies that dress for tea all day everyday Resort 2014 has plenty of moments that make you feel 2014 Downton Abby! Dennis Basso was chic and lovely Erdem never disappoints with its beautiful floral prints and Bibhu Mohaptra had me feeling like resort needs to happen like now!

The prints in Resort are hazed out. Its like art dealers where shuffling in the textile houses supplying the finest inspirations from global artisans. The prints are repetitious and refreshing. So if you can’t be 3000 miles away experiencing an amazing backdrop for vaca you can certainly be wearing one! Fendi had me in the zone! Fausto Puglisi made me feel like Miami is better worn than seen. The scenery is bright and colorful at House of Holland.

One of the most excited trends I’ve seen during the Resort 2014 presentations is the revised maxi dresses. Ladies its time to get fresh with maxi. In this beautiful slide I’ve pulled together the hottest makeovers the maxi dress has seen in years!

The Greecian styles we love have an updated twist as well! Donna Karen, Jean Paul Gaultier and Jason Wu have stunning selections of the revamped classic style.

Now unless you have been living under a rock, then you should know fashion is becoming more and more androgynous. Its boy meets girl spottings in several collections. Theyskens Theory has some notable looks as well as Alexander Wang.

I am very fond of the more stylish stripes I saw through out the resort presentations. There are chic styles in Marc Jacobs and DVF showed very pretty and smart remixes to the stripe trend as well.

An exciting trend is what I call the Hues Halves. Bold colors are color-blocked into geometric shapes on perfectly tailored garments Michael Kors, Max Mara and Josh Goot depicted the trend in multiple silhouettes. I can’t wait to dress clients in these fabulous pieces!

Decadence meets comfort is the trend for Resort 2014 night life. Beautiful and elegant two piece ensembles are in Monique Lhuillier. Matthew Williamson is decked out in hombre feathered couture. Phillip Lim pieces were 3-D type textiles in comfortable jackets and mesh skirts. The trend is accessible and wearable.

We picked out the most provocative pieces we love!! We believe we’ll be seeing these on a Hollywood red carpet soon and why not? Resort is wherever you want it to be.

Becca Alexis is Fashion Stylist to the Stars follow her on Instagram @beccalexis

and her assistant Renee Forde @rnfordeblogs

