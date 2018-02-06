WOW!: MoNique’s Netflix Deal Really Was THAT BAD!

Photo by

Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

WOW!: MoNique’s Netflix Deal Really Was THAT BAD!

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 4 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Arrivals

Source: Albert L. Ortega / Getty

Ever since Mo’Nique spoke out about Netflix and their sorry attempt at offering her a comedy special deal, she’s def encountered a lot of criticism from people who thought she was just over exaggerating.  Now Mo’Nique has released emails from Netflix and she was right…the deal was horrible.

For a year following the special’s premiere, the terms would have stopped Mo’Nique from taping or negotiating any comedy speacial with any third party. They could tape it in March and not release it until December and she still wouldn’t be allowed to do other specials in the interim).

It doesn’t stop there though #Roommates! Netflix also would have retained rights of first negotiation once those 12 months were up and she would only be able to shoot another comedy special with another company if Netflix decided to pass on it!

According to Salon, this wasn’t a contract just for a one show because in reality the company would own her broadcast rights for up to two years or more. READ MORE

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading WOW!: MoNique’s Netflix Deal Really Was THAT BAD!

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 4 weeks ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 4 weeks ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 4 weeks ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 4 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 5 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 5 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 7 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 7 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 7 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 10 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 11 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 11 months ago
03.20.17
Photos