Russ Parr: Trump & The Nunes Memo

Everyone was running around going crazy over the Nunes memo that was supposed to be big, some considered it bigger than Watergate according to Fox. When it came out it meant nothing and Russ thinks that Donald Trump Jr. needs to watch himself and that this was a huge distraction.

