Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards

Written By: HOT 1075

Posted 4 hours ago
Leave a comment

In celebration of Black History Month, UAW Ford is recognizing African Americans who have paved the way for others!

UAW Ford Trailblazers social image

Source: iOne Digital / iOne Digital

UAW Ford recognizes Nelson Jack Edwards –

Nelson Jack Edwards

Source: Witek / Detroit Public Library

Nelson “Jack” Edwards was Vice President of the UAW and a founder of the Coalition of Black Trade Unionists. Nelson was born in 1917 on a farm in Lowndes County, Alabama. In 1937 he moved to Detroit and worked at the Chrysler plant where he became active in the local union. Inspired by his brother John who had told him the union was doing good things, Edwards began his union career during the union growth of the 1930s. Nelson became the first black man to become a vice-president of the UAW and long-time civil rights champion. He was silenced by a gunman in 1974 but his achievements are monumental and continue for all to emulate and build on.

About UAW Ford

Ford and the UAW are always working to maintain and build upon our position as industry leaders. Our commitment to worker involvement and labor-management cooperation has deepened over the years, helping to keep us on the cutting edge as an example of labor and management working together for the benefit of all.

Click Here to Visit Our Website

Thanks to the Detroit Public Library for providing Radio One with the above picture. Click HERE to visit their website!

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 4 weeks ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 4 weeks ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 4 weeks ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 4 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 5 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 5 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 7 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 7 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 7 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 10 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 11 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 11 months ago
03.20.17
Photos