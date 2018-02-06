President Trump Visits Blue Ash Factory. Watch Full Speech [VIDEO]

President Trump Visits Blue Ash Factory. Watch Full Speech [VIDEO]

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 5 hours ago
President Trump visited The Sheffer Corporation Factory in Blue Ash this week in celebration of his tax cut and opened up his speech with “Oh I Love the great state of Ohio, what great memories”.  The Sheffer Corporation is one of many business across the country that gave bonuses to their employees after President Trumps recent tax cuts.

The Sheffer Corporation handed out one thousand dollar bonuses to all of its employees and President Trump saw fit to come and give a speech in front of the happy employees.

Durring his speech President Trump stated, “Your paychecks are going way up … your taxes are going way down,”   But while President Trump as delivering his speech the Dow Stock Market was plummeting more than 1,500 points.  Some say these tax cuts are going to put America into great debut, some say it’s he greatest thing since sliced bread.  Only time will tell… for now watch Trumps full speech from  The Sheffer Corporation.

 

Photos