FYI, Ladies: Michael B. Jordan Talks To Ellen About Still Living With His Parents At 30

Most women probably won't mind in this case...

Posted 17 mins ago
Taco Bell Skills Challenge 2017

Source: Ronald Martinez / Getty

Michael B. Jordan paid a visit to Ellen on Tuesday to talk about Black Panther, and his non-existent social life while filming the movie. He also reveals that he’s still living with his parents at the moment and talks to DeGeneres about how that situation is working out for him. Jordan said, “I love my parents but we have a roommate relationship right now, which is interesting. You get home-cooked meals but then you also have random trips to the kitchen in the middle of the night…Random run-ins are a little uncomfortable from time-to-time.”

The actor also revealed his regime, which includes drinking a lot of water, eating clean, and working out 2-3 times everyday, along with grabbing six meals a day. He said about his super strict ways, “Do you know how often you have to use the bathroom? It’s hard to go out to a club or a party when you’re like, ‘Oh, meal prep.’”

Following his role as Black Panther villain Erik Killmonger, he’s scheduled to start filming Creed 2 in April.

Continue reading FYI, Ladies: Michael B. Jordan Talks To Ellen About Still Living With His Parents At 30

