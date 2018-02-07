Fugees CoFounder Launches New Media Platform During the Super Bowl

Did you see it? The commercial with Pras from the Fugees during the Super Bowl? I knew it was Pras right off. (Which was my high five moment of the night)

Follow Us on Twitter: Follow @955TheLou

He’s launching Blacture, a new media Platform for “black culture in America” and promoted during the 3rd quarter of the Super Bowl with a 30-second ad. Not only am I looking forward to a platform that has enough money to up it during the Super Bowl. (They didn’t come to play), but quite frankly I’m rooting for everybody black.

Get The Latest Music and Entertainment News On Your Phone

Check out Blacture HERE

Latest News