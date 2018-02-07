Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Fugees CoFounder Launches New Media Platform During the Super Bowl

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 16 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Did you see it? The commercial with Pras from the Fugees during the Super Bowl?  I knew it was Pras right off. (Which was my high five moment of the night)

Follow Us on Twitter:

He’s launching Blacture, a new media Platform for “black culture in America” and promoted during the 3rd quarter of the Super Bowl with a 30-second ad.  Not only am I looking forward to a platform that has enough money to up it during the Super Bowl. (They didn’t come to play), but quite frankly I’m rooting for everybody black.

Get The Latest Music and Entertainment News On Your Phone

Check out Blacture HERE

Latest News

Spring Fashions From the Runways of New York Fashion Week

57 photos Launch gallery

Spring Fashions From the Runways of New York Fashion Week

Continue reading Spring Fashions From the Runways of New York Fashion Week

Spring Fashions From the Runways of New York Fashion Week

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 4 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 5 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 5 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 7 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 10 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 11 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 11 months ago
03.20.17
Photos