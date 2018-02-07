Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Go Behind The Scenes Of Angela Bassett’s ‘Black Panther’ Premiere Look

Written By: Darralynn Hutson

Posted 19 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - Arrivals

Source: David Crotty / Getty

Angela Bassett shut down the Black Panther premiere in a yellow Naeem Khan jumpsuit that set the Internet on fire. Bassett, who portrays Queen Ramona, mother of king T’Challa, looked radiant in the fun fringe creation by the Indian designer, who dresses all of Hollywood.

Together with stylist Jennifer Austin, hair artist, Kimberly Kimble and makeup artist D’Andre Michael, Angela rocked the red carpet serving regal vibes straight from Wakanda. Accessorized in gold plated bangles by Darrell Roache and a four finger ring by Douriean, Angela looked every bit royal.

Go behind the look when you keep scrolling:

Angela Bassett

Source: Jennifer Austin / Jennifer Austin

Angela Bassett

Source: Jennifer Austin / Jennifer Austin

Angela Bassett

Source: Jennifer Austin / Jennifer Austin

Angela Bassett

Source: Jennifer Austin / Jennifer Austin

Angela Bassett

Source: Jennifer Austin / Jennifer Austin

Angela Bassett

Source: Jennifer Austin / Jennifer Austin

RELATED STORIES:

GET THE LOOK: Angela Bassett’s ‘Black Panther’ Yellow Jumpsuit

Angela Bassett-Led Series ‘911’ Renewed For Season 2

The Stars Were Shining Bright at the ‘Black Panther’ Premiere

16 photos Launch gallery

The Stars Were Shining Bright at the ‘Black Panther’ Premiere

Continue reading The Stars Were Shining Bright at the ‘Black Panther’ Premiere

The Stars Were Shining Bright at the ‘Black Panther’ Premiere

The stars were out last night for the Los Angeles premiere of Marvel’s Black Panther. It’s easily the most highly anticipated movie of the year. The sea of celebs was one thing, but their colorful Afro-centric ensembles were another—even more amazing—thing altogether. Check them out!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 4 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 5 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 5 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 7 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 10 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 11 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 11 months ago
03.20.17
Photos