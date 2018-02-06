Feature Story
Beautiful News: Rapper Drake Donates $50K Towards College Student’s Tuition

Rapper Drake donated thousands of dollars to students while filming his new video for his single ‘God’s plan.’

The 6-God traveled to Miami, where he visited Miami Senior High School to shake hands, kiss babies, and donate 25Gs. He also promised to help design new school uniforms:

#Drake today at Miami Senior High School 🎥#Godsplan @ms.a.diaz

A post shared by Drake Official Fansite (@wordonrd) on

The Canadian lyricists next stop was to Miami University, where he surprised one co-ed with $50K towards her college tuition:

The recipient, Destiny James, told her Instagram followers that she had applied to a myriad of scholarships through her essays, and one caught the attention of the hip-hop artist.

“Drake told me that he has read great things about me and appreciates how hard I’ve worked through so many trials and decided to give me $50K for my tuition,” she wrote.

This happened today. I applied to scholarships last year for which I had to write an essay. I received those scholarships and thought that was the end of it. Apparently, my essay and my story made it to other departments. I was contacted this weekend about doing a video speaking about where I come from, things I've been through, and why it is so important for scholarship donors to continue to donate. This was the surprise the whole time. Drake told me that he has read great things about me and appreciates how hard I've worked through so many trials and decided to give me $50K for my tuition. @champagnepapi THANK YOU SO MUCH!!' You don't understand what this means to me! I would've never imagined this happening to me. I'm just a girl from Denmark, SC that wants to MAKE IT and be somebody and for you to see my hard work means the world. Thank you so much. God I thank you. You are so great and amazing! Thank you for blessing me when I thought my hard work was going unnoticed. I'm living out my dreams. God's Plan 🙏🏾

A post shared by Destiny Paris James (@_destinyparis) on

God’s plan indeed!

Photos