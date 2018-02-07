Have You Seen Marvin Jones AMAZING American Idol Audition?

You probably didn’t know this but Detroit Lions wide receiver, Marvin Jones III, is very talented. Other than catching footballs, this man can SANG!

Recently he has taken his talent to the American Idol stage where he auditioned in front of mega stars like Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Katy Perry. Lionel Richie instantly recognized him and by the end of the performance, Katy Perry was blown away!

Watch Marvin as he does an amazing rendition of “I Can’t Make You Love Me” by the R&B singer Tank. Make sure you tune in on March 11 at 8 pm on ABC to see if Marvin gets the Golden Ticket!!

