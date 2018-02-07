Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Kylie Jenner Posts Photo Of Daughter & Name

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 22 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Marie Claire Fresh Faces Party - Arrivals

Source: David Livingston / Getty

Kylie Jenner put a hold on everyone’s Super Bowl plans this past Sunday. She finally cleared up the biggest non-confirmed rumor of 2017 by sharing a statement and the most beautiful, almost tear-jerking video of her pregnancy and birth of a new baby girl. The only thing we’ve been waiting for was the name!

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Gives Birth To A Baby Girl

A few weeks ago her sister, Kim Kardashian West had the internet going crazy (we have yet to decide if it was a good or bad thing) about their daughter’s name Chicago. Because of this, we’ve been wondering for the past few days if Kylie would follow after Kim’s unconventional names or follow more of a regular path like Kourtney Kardashian.

Well, this recent post on Instagram might be the answer. Kylie posted a photo of her daughter’s hand with part of her face. The caption states “stormi 👼” which might be our answer. What’re your thoughts?

stormi webster 👼🏽

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

20 Photos Of Kylie Jenner’s Ever-Evolving Hair

21 photos Launch gallery

20 Photos Of Kylie Jenner’s Ever-Evolving Hair

Continue reading 20 Photos Of Kylie Jenner’s Ever-Evolving Hair

20 Photos Of Kylie Jenner’s Ever-Evolving Hair

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 4 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 5 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 5 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 7 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 10 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 11 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 11 months ago
03.20.17
Photos