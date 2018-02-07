Features
Home > Features

Smart Cookie: A Girl Scout Made Bank Selling Her Cookies Outside Of A Dispensary In California

These girls are certainly getting creative

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 19 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Miami-Dade College, Chinese New Year Festival, Selling Girl Scout Cookies

Source: Jeff Greenberg / Getty

The San Diego Girl Scout council is looking into whether a young scout who was photographed selling cookies outside of a marijuana dispensary broke any rules–but most people just think the little girl is an absolutely genius. Officials were trying to talk to her family, because she was in a commercial area which is not allowed.

Urbn Leaf posted a photograph of the Girl Scout on Friday outside a shop that sells medical and recreational marijuana, while inviting customers to come get some cookies. The girl is proudly clutching boxes of cookies outside the front doors of the dispensary, which was shared all over the internet after posted.

Urbn Leaf founder Will Senn said that the girl was with her parents and was just passing by with her wagon, but he likes to support local fundraising efforts. He joked, “Cannabis is now legal in California and a direct result of that is the munchies a lot of times.”

The photo drew a lot of criticism, with a few people being against a child photographed outside a dispensary. Beside those few, most people on social media were completely impressed with the idea. Check out those reactions below:

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Smart Cookie: A Girl Scout Made Bank Selling Her Cookies Outside Of A Dispensary In California

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 4 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 5 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 5 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 7 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 10 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 11 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 11 months ago
03.20.17
Photos