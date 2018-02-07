Parents Upset Over Black History Month Video Shown at School [VIDEO]

Sadly February is usually the only time of year our children learn about Black History in our education systems and typically parents are upset that it isn’t taught. But some parents of Glen Allen High School in Henrico Virginia after their kids were shown an educational cartoon to educate students on the plight of African-Americans over time.

The video entitled “Structural Discrimination: The Unequal Opportunity Race,” shows how injustices like racial profiling, manifest destiny and the “school to prison pipeline” have taken a tole on the African-American race over the years.

Although true some are saying that they wouldn’t show this to their students… would you be ok with your high school student seeing this?

