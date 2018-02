Prince’s Sister Tyka ‘Enjoyed’ Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl Tribute

Prince’s sister Tyka Nelson saw nothing disrespectful about Justin Timberlake’s controversial Super Bowl tribute to her late brother.

During his 14-minute halftime show in Minneapolis’ U.S. Bank Stadium, JT took a moment to perform Prince’s track “I Would Die 4 You” alongside a giant projection of the hometown icon onto a billowy sheet behind him.

Fans started dragging the singer immediately, noting that Prince was neither a fan of Timberlake’s music, nor holograms or hologram-like projections used in concert to virtually bring back the dead.

Tyka, however, told TMZ that she was “pleasantly surprised” by Justin’s performance and “even enjoyed” the Prince tribute. According to the site, she and her family knew he would sing “I Would Die 4 You” but did not know about the giant projection.

Tyka added that her late brother liked being outspoken but never held a grudge and would’ve approved of Timberlake’s set, telling TMZ: “He said what he said and kept it moving.”

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:

Close Thank you for subscribing!

(AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Also On 100.3: