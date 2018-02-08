A Viral Egg Challenge For Dogs Has People On Edge

On Saturday, one dog owner captured the attention of the Internet with a challenge that has since gone viral.
Carrie and Steven DuComb of Michigan said they heard golden retrievers can hold eggs in their mouths without cracking it because they have gentle jaws. They decided to test out the idea and they filmed their 8-year-old Sookie holding an egg without a scratch.
“my aunt read online that a golden retriever’s mouth is so gentle they can hold an egg in their mouth without cracking it so she tried it on her dog and well” pic.twitter.com/Lyj3gsYttW
There were also folks who weren’t amused by the act at all, seeing it as a health risk.
Beware! You've seen the viral video of the Golden Retriever holding an egg in his mouth starting a challenge for dog owners. But it is a serious health risk and dangerous! Not only is the egg a choking hazard, your dog is at risk of contracting salmonella. https://t.co/qAhI5NNLRm
In an interview with New England Cable News , Carrie, who’s worked at a veterinary clinic for more than 20 years, said she wasn’t worried about putting her dog at risk. “As long as food is involved she will learn quick,” Carrie said.
