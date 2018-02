Gone But Not Forgotten: Happy 31st Birthday To Sandra Bland

It’s been two-and-a-half years since Sandra Bland was found dead in her jail cell in Waller County, Texas.

Today, we celebrate what would have been her 31st year on earth.

We will never stop thanking Sandra for her courage and strength. Please take a moment to send love and prayers to her family and #sayhername on social media.

Happy Birthday Sandra Bland. She would have turned 31 years old today. pic.twitter.com/y9CILA0YBZ — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 7, 2018

