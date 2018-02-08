WCW: Beautiful Black Women Rockin’ Locs

0 reads Leave a comment
When this little girl was bullied for her hairstyle, it did not break her spirit. In fact, it made her stronger. She inspired our Women Crush Wednesday this week, which is all about black women rocking locs—because they’re cute, cool, and elegant.
Check out the gallery below.
14 Photos Of Beautiful Black Women Wearing Locs
14 photos Launch gallery
