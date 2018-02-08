Feature Story
#WCW: Beautiful Black Women Rockin’ Locs

This week's Women Crush Wednesday is all about black hair.

Written By: Nia Noelle

When this little girl was bullied for her hairstyle, it did not break her spirit. In fact, it made her stronger. She inspired our Women Crush Wednesday this week, which is all about black women rocking locs—because they’re cute, cool, and elegant.

Check out the gallery below.

Glamour Celebrates 2017 Women Of The Year Awards - Arrivals

14 Photos Of Beautiful Black Women Wearing Locs

14 Photos Of Beautiful Black Women Wearing Locs

14 Photos Of Beautiful Black Women Wearing Locs

Photos