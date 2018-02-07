Feature Story
Elder High School Principal Apologizes For Students’ Racist Chants at Game [VIDEO]

Racism Reared It's Ugly Head at a Cincinnati High School Basketball Game

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 8 hours ago
It’s normal to have a major rivalry between Elder High School and St. Xavier when they hit the basketball court.  But durring the February 2nd match up things were taken to a new level when players were confronted with racism from Elder High School  students the audience.

Racist rants were shouted to St. Xavier basketball players like “PF Chang”, “Open Your Eyes” to an Asian player.  “(He’s) on welfare’’, “(He) smokes crack” and more.  According to a mother who was attending the game, the racist rants went on for quite some time before the game was stopped.   She even claims that the Elder High School administration allowed it to go on and didn’t take action until a complaint was made.

Elder High School Principal, Kurt Ruffling, claims that administration was unaware of what was being said, but when things were clear the game was stopped.  He has since issued an apology.

Photos