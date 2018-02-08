Fashion & Style
Home > Fashion & Style

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Is Marjorie Harvey’s Outfit For The ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ Premiere ‘Puff Puff’ Or Pass?

Written By: Hello Beautiful Staff

Posted 2 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Fifty Shades Freed Premiere look🖤

A post shared by Marjorie Harvey (@marjorie_harvey) on

Marjorie Harvey attended the Fifty Shades Freed premiere in Paris, France at the Salle Pleyel on Tuesday. She attended with her daughter, Lori Harvey.

'Fifty Shades Freed - 50 Nuances Plus Claires' Paris Premiere At Salle Pleyel

Source: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty

Harvey, age 53, showed off her toned legs in a voluminous little black dress from Saint Laurent Spring 2018 RTW collection.

'Fifty Shades Freed - 50 Nuances Plus Clair' Paris Premiere At Salle Pleyel

Source: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Getty

She paired the look with oversized rounded rectangular earrings, lace-up black sandals, and a black feathered bag.

'Fifty Shades Freed - 50 Nuances Plus Claires' Paris Premiere At Salle Pleyel

Source: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty

She wore silver eyeshadow and a nude lip gloss for her makeup.

FYI this is really who it's for 😜😉 @iamsteveharveytv #onmyway

A post shared by Marjorie Harvey (@marjorie_harvey) on

Steve Harvey clearly thinks this look is HAUTE, beauties, we want YOUR opinion. Take our poll below!

DON’T MISS:

Who Is More Fashionable In Fendi: Amandla Stenberg Or Marjorie Harvey?

Marjorie Harvey And Her Son Jason Begin Milan Fashion Week In Style

Battle Of The Lemons: Did Kris Jenner Or Marjorie Harvey Wear It Best?

Marjorie Harvey

#FashionGoals: Marjorie Harvey's Best Style Moments

13 photos Launch gallery

#FashionGoals: Marjorie Harvey's Best Style Moments

Continue reading #FashionGoals: Marjorie Harvey’s Best Style Moments

#FashionGoals: Marjorie Harvey's Best Style Moments

 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 4 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 5 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 5 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 7 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 10 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 11 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 11 months ago
03.20.17
Photos