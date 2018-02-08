Kevin Hart Announces New Animated Comedy Called Lil’ Kev!

If you thought Kevin Hart couldn’t get any bigger, think again! Not only is he the biggest comedian currently on the planet, he’s bringing it to a whole new level.

Yesterday, Deadline announced that FOX has picked up a pilot presentation for an animated comedy called Lil Kev – a series based on Kevin Hart’s childhood. The premise of the show is “the story of a 12-year-old, pint-sized, optimistic, highly imaginative kid who navigates growing up in the crime-filled inner-city of North Philly.”

Want juicy news at your fingertips? Text HOT1075 to 71007 join our text club!

Some of the other characters in the show will include his “quick-tempered mother, drug-addicted father, pessimistic older brother, ex-con uncle, and wise-ass talking dog,” played by Wanda Skyes, Keith Robertson, Gerald Johnson, and Deon Cole.

2018 is looking pretty great for Kevin! Who wouldn’t want a cartoon based on their life!!