Kevin Hart Announces New Animated Comedy Called Lil’ Kev!

Photo by

Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Kevin Hart Announces New Animated Comedy Called Lil’ Kev!

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

If you thought Kevin Hart couldn’t get any bigger, think again! Not only is he the biggest comedian currently on the planet, he’s bringing it to a whole new level.

Yesterday, Deadline announced that FOX has picked up a pilot presentation for an animated comedy called Lil Kev – a series based on Kevin Hart’s childhood. The premise of the show is “the story of a 12-year-old, pint-sized, optimistic, highly imaginative kid who navigates growing up in the crime-filled inner-city of North Philly.”

Want juicy news at your fingertips? Text HOT1075 to 71007 join our text club!

Some of the other characters in the show will include his “quick-tempered mother, drug-addicted father, pessimistic older brother, ex-con uncle, and wise-ass talking dog,” played by Wanda Skyes, Keith Robertson, Gerald Johnson, and Deon Cole.

2018 is looking pretty great for Kevin! Who wouldn’t want a cartoon based on their life!!

Kevin Hart and Eniko [PHOTOS]

31 photos Launch gallery

Kevin Hart and Eniko [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Kevin Hart and Eniko [PHOTOS]

Kevin Hart and Eniko [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 4 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 5 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 5 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 7 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 10 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 11 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 11 months ago
03.20.17
Photos