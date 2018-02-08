Kevin Hart Announces New Animated Comedy Called Lil’ Kev!

If you thought Kevin Hart couldn’t get any bigger, think again! Not only is he the biggest comedian currently on the planet, he’s bringing it to a whole new level.
Yesterday, Deadline announced that FOX has picked up a pilot presentation for an animated comedy called Lil Kev – a series based on Kevin Hart’s childhood. The premise of the show is “the story of a 12-year-old, pint-sized, optimistic, highly imaginative kid who navigates growing up in the crime-filled inner-city of North Philly.”
I refuse to stop people….I have more goals that need to be checked off of my list….a major animation series based off of my life is one of those goals. I have my foot on the gas damn it….I am determined to achieve as much greatness as possible. Major thank you to fox for supporting and believing in my vision. #HartBeatProductions #ComedicRockStarShit #HustleHart #Motivation #Focused
Some of the other characters in the show will include his “quick-tempered mother, drug-addicted father, pessimistic older brother, ex-con uncle, and wise-ass talking dog,” played by Wanda Skyes, Keith Robertson, Gerald Johnson, and Deon Cole.
2018 is looking pretty great for Kevin! Who wouldn’t want a cartoon based on their life!!
