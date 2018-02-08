Rev. Al Sharpton Claps Back At Donald Trump Jr. For Reminding Him That He Took Pictures With His Racist Daddy

The civil rights leader responded in a video.

Posted 2 hours ago
Yesterday, Donald Trump Jr. proved he was as delusional as father is by whining about anyone with a functional brain calling President Trump a racist. Little Donnie’s logic?  It can’t be true because of all the Black people with whom he has taken pictures!

He told The Daily Caller“It’s been terrible to watch, because I know him, I’ve seen him my whole life, I’ve seen the things he’s done. It’s amazing, all the rappers, all the this, all his African-American friends, from Jesse Jackson to Al Sharpton, I have pictures with them . . . it was only till he got into politics that all of a sudden, Oh, he’s the most terrible human being ever.” See below:

Now, Reverend Al Sharpton is speaking out about the photo op with 45. On MSNBC’s The Beat with Ari Melber, Rev. Sharpton recalled meeting Trump while marching against him about the Central Park Five (Trump called for the execution of five Black teenagers with a full page ad in the New York Times in 1989). He said Trump then became a Democrat and “when he was talking right, we took pictures with him and welcomed him to our events.” After the birther movement, he no longer stood with him — Sharpton says, “We haven’t changed. He changed.” See below:

But has Trump really changed? He was accused of housing discrimination in the 1970s. In a 1991 book by  John O’Donnell, Trump was quoted as saying, “Black guys counting my money! I hate it. The only kind of people I want counting my money are short guys wearing yarmulkes.” Not to mention, his father Fred Trump was arrested at a KKK rally in 1927. Maybe Sharpton didn’t know these facts when they posed for pictures back in the day.

