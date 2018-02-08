Black Police Officer Fired Because Of An Instagram Post About Assata Shakur

Photo by

National
Home > National

Black Police Officer Fired Because Of An Instagram Post About Assata Shakur

Nyron Harris has filed a lawsuit.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 2 hours ago
4 reads
Leave a comment

O

ne of the arguments from conservatives on why there isn’t more diversity in police departments is that Black men and women don’t apply to be officers—which we all know is lie. What we also know is that Black police officers face more discrimination within  their departments, unless you are David E. Clarke. Now, according to a report from NJ.com, a Black New Jersey trooper was wrongfully fired because of a post on social media. And he is calling his dismissal out as racism.

Nyron Harris has been a New Jersey state police officer since 2013. In effort to support his cousin’s clothing company, which includes “Black Excellence” shirts, he posted an image of Joanne Chesimard on a T-shirt. Chesimard is also known as Assata Shakur, who was  convicted for the murder of a trooper in 1973. Shakur was convicted by an all-white jury and has always maintained her innocence. When she was found guilty, she famously said at her trial, “You abuse the law. I know it (the trial) was racist. I knew the judge was unfair. You have convicted a woman who had her hands in the air, who is innocent.” She escaped from prison in 1979, fleeing to Cuba where she was granted political asylum.

Once Harris’ fellow officers saw his social media post with the Assata Shakur image, he was fired. He said the Instagram post was an “honest mistake.” NJ.com reports, “The trooper’s attorney, George Daggett, claims Harris did not know it was Chesimard on the shirt, which contained a grid of nine portraits of prominent Black women with the words “Black Excellence” but did not identify them by name.” Harris has filed a lawsuit, arguing that white police officers have been “accused of far worse behavior” and were not fired. He also claims they have been building a case against him for months, saying, “Superiors drummed up minor infractions to justify turning him away from the statewide force when he was up for reenlistment last summer.”

White police officers have shot and killed unarmed men but weren’t fired. But a social media post gets you fired, which included an image of eight other Black women? Good luck to Nyron. Hopefully, he can find employment in another department that will respect his bravery to serve his community.

SOURCE: NJ.com

SEE ALSO:

Fix It, Jesus: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Nephew Defends Trump’s Racism

Dr. King’s Niece Claims Trump Isn’t Racist Because Of Tax Cuts

Protests Continue In Baton Rouge After Police Shooting Death Of Alton Sterling

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

25 photos Launch gallery

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

Continue reading 24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 4 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 5 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 5 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 7 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 10 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 11 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 11 months ago
03.20.17
Photos