Jacob Latimore Is All Grown Up: Watch As He Gets Candid About ‘The Chi’, The #MeToo Movement & More

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty
is no longer the young kid star that we use to know — he’s 21 now and his career is effortlessly crescendoing to the next live. Jacob Latimore
His character “Emmett” on
The Chi is so convincing that sometimes folks forget that it’s just a character.
The singer/actor stopped by the
Breakfast Club on Tuesday and got candid about everything from the #MeToo movement, texting to having famous relatives in the music industry (that most of us had no idea about!). On his Will Smith Collateral Beauty co-star Will Smith, Latimore dished, “Will is just a complete human being. He just drops so many gems. It’s just dope to be able to text him, hit him up. I told him ‘Man you changing social media [with your IG posts].”
If you’re one of few people that don’t watch “The Chi,” get with the program —literally. Catch the
created series on SHOWTIME. In the interview, Jacob’s mom even chimes in about the time her son experienced his first heartbreak. Hit the flip to check it out. Lena Waithe
