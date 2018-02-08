Feature Story
Black Lives Matter Activist Who Snatched The Confederate Flag Killed In New Orleans

Written By: Sam Sylk

Posted 6 hours ago
A Black Lives Matter activist who made headlines last year when he leaped through police tape to grab a Confederate flag away from a protester was fatally shot in New Orleans early Tuesday morning.

Muhiyidin Moye, also known as Muhiyidin d’Baha, was riding his bike in New Orleans when he was shot in the leg by an unknown assailant around 1 a.m., WCSC reports. Moye’s niece, Camille Weaver, told the station that her 32-year-old uncle rode more than five blocks after being shot to get medical help.

“He was transported to a hospital and subsequently died of his wounds,” New Orleans Police spokesman Beau Tidwell said in a statement to WCSC. “The incident is the subject of an active and ongoing investigation.”

Moye was a leader of the Black Lives Matter movement in Charleston, South Carolina, and close to the family of Walter Scott, an unarmed black man who was shot and killed by then-officer Michael Slager in 2015. “I thank God for placing him here to be the soldier that he is, that he was,” Walter Scott’s brother, Anthony Scott, said to the station about Moye.

In February of last year, as a WCSC reporter was broadcasting, Moye took an impressive running leap through police tape to snatch a Confederate flag in Charleston. He was charged with disorderly conduct for his actions, but was hailed as a hero online. His death has been ruled a homicide.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.

Photos