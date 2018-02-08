Entertainment
Adele Givens Weighs In On Mo’Nique’s Boycott

Written By: DLHS Staff

Posted 10 hours ago
Comedian and actress Mo’Nique is still going strong with her Netflix boycott and continues to fight for gender and color equality. Many comedians have weighed in on the situation, but one comedian we haven’t heard from about it is Adele Givens.

Givens takes it back to what it really meant to get a special back in the day.

“Right you just wanted exposure. The special was basically to give you a platform you know back then. Now I guess with all these dollars floating around,” explained Givens. ” You know what  thought about that deal for real? How people kept focusing in on the which wasn’t wrong to do, focusing in on the imbalance in terms of the paid disparities and what not. But I was like are y’all looking at the whole picture?”

