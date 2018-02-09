Features
Home > Features

OMG: You Can Now Have Whole Foods Groceries Delivered With Amazon Prime

The future won't stop.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 1 hour ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
Whole Foods Market Acquisition

Source: Smith Collection/Gado / Getty

If grocery shopping is your least favorite chore of the week, Amazon and Whole Foods might make life a whole lot easier.

Amazon is now offering its Prime members free two-hour delivery from Whole Foods in Austin, Cincinnati, Dallas and Virginia Beach, Va. The service started on Thursday and if successful, it could expand to other cities.

According to the vice president of Prime Now, Stephanie Landry, all items won’t be available for delivery but you can order your basic fresh produce, meat, seafood, flowers and other key items.

Prime members in the designated cities can log onto their Amazon accounts or the Prime Now app and type in their ZIP code to find out if the service is available where they live. Your food will be picked by hired shoppers, placed in the appropriate packaging and delivered by Amazon Flex delivery drivers. The service will only be available when Whole Food stores are open, so generally 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

So cheaper prices and delivered groceries? Who’s signing up? 

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading OMG: You Can Now Have Whole Foods Groceries Delivered With Amazon Prime

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 4 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 5 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 5 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 7 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 10 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 11 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 11 months ago
03.20.17
Photos