Draymond Green Applauds the Cavs Changes

Posted 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, OH –Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green said the Cleveland Cavaliers made some good moves on Feb. 8.

The Cavs traded Isaiah Thomas, Derrick Rose, Dwyane Wade and other players around 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Basketball fans could not keep up with all the breaking news.

“It’s interesting, really interesting,” Green said.

“They made some good moves,” Green said.

Also: BREAKING | CAVS Trade Isaiah To Lakers For Jordan Clarkson & Larry Nance!
Also: Cavs Cleaning House: Trade Iman Shumpert, Derrick Rose & Dwayne Wade

READ MORE: Cleveland19.com

Article Courtesy of WOIO Cleveland 19 News

First Picture Courtesy of Jamie Schwaberow and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Macguyver and WENN

Tweet and Video Courtesy of Twitter and WOIO Cleveland 19 News

Photos